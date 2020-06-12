Gov’t to enhance digital, distance learning amidst COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said government is discussing the possibility of having distance learning as the world battle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Museveni was today speaking at the reading of the 45 trillion shillings national budget. The President said he is glad that the Ministry of Finance mentioned something to do with use of digital tools in education, adding that in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning can work best.

He says that government is currently discussing the possibility of distance learning, and if it’s complete Ugandans will be informed.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said that Government plans to scale up the Integrated Inspection System; and Develop the provision of lessons through digital platforms such as TV, Radios and the Internet to ensure continuous learning and implement the electronic delivery mode in validation and distribution of self-learning materials to learners.

Kasaija also says they plan to enhance teaching supervision using digital platforms in the inspection of schools.

He also says there are plans to roll out the new education curriculum, including Early Childhood Development curriculum; expand access to Vocational Education and Training, including international accreditation of Business, Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) institutions as Centres of Excellence.

Additionally, government plans to Improve the quality of tertiary education institutions by ensuring their adequate staffing and increasing the emphasis on academic research.

The statement comes at a time when the country is experiencing a partial lockdown following the effects of COVID-19 that has seen a shut down of schools and several institutions. Government has been struggling to teach using digital tools and media including Televisions and Radios.

