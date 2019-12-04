Gov’t tasked to probe sale of Karamojong girls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Matheniko County MP John Baptist Lokii has asked the government to investigate the continued sale of Karamojong girls to individuals and terrorist groups.

Lokii told parliament yesterday afternoon that the government needs to thoroughly investigate reports of the inhuman and degrading treatment that the girls are subjected to, in the process of trafficking them to markets in Teso, Mombasa, Malindi, and Lamu. Initial reports indicated that the girls are sold from here, into Somalia, where they are forced to join terrorist groups.

Lokii observes a need to establish the exit points, ascertain the numbers and work towards returning the girls to Uganda adding that this is another form of Slave Trade which should not be allowed to triumph in the 21st century.

State Minister for Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania says the reports are being investigated.

In several cases, media reports have indicated that Ugandan girls are being sold in Soroti, Arapai Market and Karamoja areas at only 50,000 Shillings.

*****

URN