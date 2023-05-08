Gov’t starts feasibility study on proposed industrial parks in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has embarked on undertaking feasibility study on the three proposed industrial parks in the West Nile region.

The feasibility study comes nearly two years after three districts in the region offered acres of land for establishment of industrial parks. These include Nebbi district which offered 511 acres of land, Madi Okollo district which gave 515 acres and Yumbe district donated 1,200 acres of land.

Morrison Rwakakamba, the Uganda Investments Authority board chairperson told Uganda Radio Network that the ongoing feasibility study will help the authority to develop master plans for the industrial parks.

According to Rwakakamba they will commence with the allocation of plots to both local and foreign investors once the master plans for the industrial parks have been approved.

In 2021, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, directed the Uganda Investment Authority to establish 25 industrial parks throughout the country to among others facilitate investors to set up manufacturing facilities for efficient and low cost production of goods and services both for local consumption and export. According to the Uganda investment authority each of the industrial park is designed to sit on a minimum of 500 acres of land.

The State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economics Development, Evelyn Anite says that once constructed, the industrial parks in the region will spur the economic transformation of West Nile. She further appealed to the domestic investors to take advantage of the opportunity of the strategic location of West Nile which borders two countries with over 100 million people market.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Angumoko, a local entrepreneur in Arua city encourages the local investors to start preparing to snap up opportunities in the industrial parks in the region.

According to Uganda Investment Authority, a total of 3,380 acreage of land has been secured for establishment of industrial parks in six districts in Northern Uganda.

*****

URN