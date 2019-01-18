Gov’t revises salary structure for Public Universities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Public Service has issued a revised salary structure for public universities.

This is contained in a letter dated January 17, 2019, written by the Public Service Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire directing all university secretaries of Public Universities to process the salary arrears of staff that have accrued since July 1st 2018.

The revised salary structure includes salary arrears amounting to sh33.8 billion which has been part of the recent staff demands.

The communication comes days after teaching and the non-teaching staff from nine public universities declared nationwide strike effective January 2019.

The strike was to compel government to address its 2015 promise to enhance public universities staff salaries. The President had promised to enhance salaries for University Professors to sh15 million by 2019/2020.

Staff were agitated that the government had failed to clear the outstanding salary enhancement balance of sh29.5 billion in the financial year 2017/18.

In April 2017, government committed to the payment of sh 58 billion shillings in 2017/2018 in fulfillment of the presidential promise but the sh 29.5 billion was omitted during the budgetary process.

Under the revised structure, Vice Chancellors will earn 11.8 million shillings from 11.2million while their deputies 9.6m to 10.1 million shillings.

A professor will be paid 9.6 from 9.1 million shillings, an associate professor 9 million from 8.5 million and a senior lecturer 8 million from 7.7 million shillings among others.

President Yoweri Museveni earlier this week urged university employees to desist from strikes over issues of remuneration.

While officiating at the 69th graduation ceremony at Makerere University on Tuesday, Museveni also re-echoed government’s commitment to enhance staff salaries to global standards but requested for staff’s patience.

******

URN