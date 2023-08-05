Gov’t outlines mechanisms to quell land tensions in Amolatar

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has called for the cessation of hostilities among parties involved in a dispute over the ownership of a 100-acre piece of land in Namasale Town Council, Amolatar District. The call comes in the aftermath of a violent protest that occurred on 16 July 2023.

During a joint meeting convened by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, representatives from the Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development adopted seven resolutions, one of which is urging political and civic leaders of Amolatar and Nakasongola Districts to work together to promote peaceful coexistence among the people.

The land in question, currently occupied by Moses Okello, the LC 1 Chairperson of Bumbu Cell in Namasale Ward, and other families, is also claimed by Juliet Katushabe, the daughter of the Late Kaweki Nafutali. Upon hearing of Katushabe’s intentions to evict them, angry residents responded with violent protests, barricading roads, pelting vehicles with stones, setting fires on roads, burning grass-thatched huts, and looting shops.

The incident escalated tribal tensions between the Lango and Baruuli ethnic communities. In response, the people of Nakasongola had planned a demonstration for 9 August 2023, but the joint meeting intervened to stop it. Minister Rafael Magezi announced that the government will thoroughly and promptly investigate the claims of Katushabe and her actions in the area.

Perpetrators of crimes committed during the riots will also be investigated and held accountable according to the law. “The attendant issues of management of fishing activities on the lake, land grabbing and evictions, infrastructure development, affairs of the cultural institutions, and the ongoing geological explorations in the area shall be addressed by the respective government institutions and agencies,” said Magezi during a press conference on Friday.

To promote reconciliation and peace, the Prime Minister, along with district leaders, will address the community in Namasale and Zengebe . Additionally, the Premier will engage in dialogue with the cultural leaders of Lango and Buruuli. Legislators from both districts will hold a joint press conference on the matter, and all political and civic leaders from Amolatar and Nakasongola Districts will use various platforms, such as the media and community meetings, to foster peace and good neighborliness among the people.

URN