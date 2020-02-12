Wednesday , February 12 2020
Airtel
Home / News / Gov’t conducting impact assessment on Isimba dam bridge despite being under construction

Gov’t conducting impact assessment on Isimba dam bridge despite being under construction

The Independent February 12, 2020 News Leave a comment

The 183 MW Hydro Power dam under construction at Isimba along River Nile in Kayunga District.

Kampala, Uganda  | THE INDEPENDENT |  Members of Parliament have questioned Government’s decision to spend 1 billion shillings for an environmental Impact Assessment on the Isimba Dam Bridge.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy led by the Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu were on Tuesday appearing before the Physical infrastructure committee to answer queries into the alleged swindling of 24 billion shillings meant for the Isimba Dam Bridge.

The committee chairperson Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko was shocked to find out that despite the bridge being under construction, government was still conducting an Environmental impact assessment meant to evaluate the likely environmental impacts of the project. 

Suzan Lakot Oruni, the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) representative questioned why funds are being wasted to do an assessment, and yet the project was already being implemented.

The Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Robert Kasande says that although the assessment had been done for the entire Isimba project, the National Environmental Management Authority- NEMA asked them to do another assessment for the construction of the bridge upstream. 

James Waluswaka, the Bunyole west MP questioned what will happen if the assessment conducted reveals that a dam cannot be constructed in the area.  

Kitutu apologized to the committee saying it is unfortunate but promised to rectify it. 

******

URN

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved