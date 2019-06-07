Gov’t completed only four irrigation schemes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Museveni in his State of the Nation said Doho Irrigation scheme in Butalega district, Mubuku Irrigation scheme in Kasese district, Agoro in Lamwo district and Olweny in Lira district were complete.

He said physical works for Mubuku II and Doho II were on going.

Others in pipeline included; Wdelai in Pakwach, Ngenge in Kween district, Rwengaaju in Kabarole district, Pabbo in Amuru, Namalu in Nakapiripirit,Labor in Serere, Ongom in Aleptong,Biiso in Buliisa.

The districts of Bulambuli, Kween, Sironko and Kanungu are also expected to benfit from the irrigation schemes.

It had been hoped that all the seventeen would be up an running within the ending Financial year.

The President did not mention why the others have not been completed as planned.

Museveni outlined irrigation schemes as part of the boasters to the Agriculture sector. The package included the popularization use of fertilizers among farmers for increased productivity.

In his 2018 speech, the President said that In order to roll-out a global irrigation system for the whole country, Government is encouraging industrialists to set up assembly or manufacturing plants for solar-powered water pumps.

“Some of these pumps and water conveyance systems, will be used in government funded irrigation schemes. Others, however, will be used by the farmers at their own cost. I encourage all the capable farmers to, at their own cost, go into irrigation.”

URN