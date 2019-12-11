Gov’t chief whip pursuing MPs to pass resolution on cities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa says she is pursuing Members of Parliament to realize quorum and pass the resolution on the motion seeking parliamentary approval for creation of 15 cities.

The cities include Arua, Gulu, Fort Portal, Masaka and Mbale. Others are Lira, Hoima, Jinja, Entebbe, Wakiso, Nakasongola, Soroti and Kabale.

Last week, the Minister for Local Government, Tom Butime moved the motion creating the cities. He said that creating the cities will result in effective administration and take urban services closer to the people.

However, the motion was not put to a vote because some MPs led by Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba asked Butime to present boundaries for the proposed cities.

The Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, who presided over the sitting, deferred the discussion and the vote on the motion to Thursday. However, on Thursday, Oulanyah decided to defer the vote to Tuesday because there was no quorum.

On Tuesday, Parliament could not vote on the motion for the second time due to lack of quorum.

Meeting members of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association on Wednesday, Nankabirwa says that since last week, she has failed to ensure at least 234 MPs attend plenary sitting to pass resolution.

She explained that MPs are involved in several activities including the on-going East African Community-EAC inter-parliamentary Games. The games will run from December 8th-18th, 2019.

Parliament is expected to suspend plenary and committee sittings on December 19th, 2019 for the festive season.

Nankabirwa says that if the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy, Oulanyah decide that MPs should vote on the motion before the recess, then it will take collective efforts of both the government and opposition whips to look for MPs.

However, she says that the vote can be held next year since there is no set time frame for the approval.

URN