Gov’t asks for more time in electoral reforms case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Solicitor General Francis Atoke has asked the Supreme Court for more time in the case challenging failure by the government to implement Electoral Reforms.

Atoke on Wednesday told a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court Justices led by Stella Arach Amoko that they were not ready to proceed with the hearing of the case since the Attorney General William Byaruhanga and his deputy Mwesigwa Rukutana are reportedly away on official duties.

Other Justices are; Eldard Mwanguhya, Faith Mwondha, Lillian Tibatemwa, Richard Buteera, Jotham Tumwesigye and Augustine Nshimye.

Atoke asked court to adjourn the matter until May, 2nd, 2019 when the Attorney General will be present.

The matter stems from an application filed by Professors Frederick Ssembebwa, Fredrick W. Jjuko and a civil society organization, Kituo Cha Katiba, who want the Supreme Court to find the Attorney General guilty of contempt of court for failing to implement electoral reforms as directed by the Supreme Court.

In its judgment on the Amama Mbabazi 2016 presidential election petition, a panel of nine Supreme Court justices led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe directed the Attorney General to implement ten orders so as to improve electoral democracy in the country.

They included among others reviewing the time for holding fresh elections in case a presidential election is nullified, the use of technology and nature of evidence, unequal use of state-owned media, late enactment of relevant electoral legislation, and the involvement of public officers in political campaigns among others.

The justices hoped that the reforms would level the electoral ground by the 2021 general elections so as to avoid anomalies that characterized the previous polls. The justices directed the relevant organs of government to enact the reforms within two years from the judgment.

However, through their lawyers of Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, Tusasirwe and Company Advocates and Kirunda Wasige Advocates, the applicants say the arms of government which include Parliament and the Executive have failed to enact the proposed reforms.

******

URN