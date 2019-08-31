Government sued for banning sugarcane exportation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three concerned citizens have dragged government to the Constitutional Court challenging the directive banning the exportation of Sugarcane to the neighboring Kenya and Tanzania.

They are: Francis Muganga, Ramadhan Kakaire and Kataba Ali.

In June, the Minister of Trade and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde told Parliament that the exportation of sugarcane would lead to lack of raw materials to the local millers, hence failure to promote industrial growth in the country through value addition.

However, the petitioners who are also farmers contend that for so long, Sugarcane has been Busoga’s main cash crop from which many of the Basoga derive income to cater for their basic needs.

The petitioners want court to declare the directive of the Minister for Trade is unconstitutional.

They argue that since sugarcane takes 18 months to mature, most of the growers rent the land to grow the same and they incur expenses such as labor, cultivation, application of fertilizers, pesticides among others.

Francis Muganga, their lawyer says that their Sugarcane leading to losses.

Factories in Busoga sub-region have of recent experienced excess supply because of the region’s biggest sugar millers like Kakira Sugar and Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (SCOUL).

The other factories like Kamuli, G.M Sugar Limited and Mayuge Factories reported machine breakdowns which has since left the Sugar cane farmers to export their Sugarcane to Kenya.

The farmers have since petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over a number of issues related to taxes on sugar, exportation ban among others.

