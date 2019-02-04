Government launches 5 year refugee health plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Estimated to cost $583.4 million, the Ministry of Health on Jan.25 launched the Health Sector Intergrated Refugee Response Plan 2019 – 2024 in which they will provide drugs, infrastructure and cater for human resources for health in refugee camps and the host community.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said by government including refugees in the National Development Plan, they are championing the principle of ‘leave no one behind’ in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “We prove that hosting refugees is not only the right thing to do but it also promotes the development of refugee hosting areas and the host communities in the long term”.

Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa and is one of the top refugee-hosting countries worldwide. By December 2018, Uganda was hosting 1.19 million refugees from neighbouring countries; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Somalia, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Most refugees have been settled among host communities in 30 settlements located across the 12 refugee-hosting districts. The districts are; Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Hoima, Kiyandongo, Kyegegwa, Isingiro, Lamwo Kamwenge, Koboko and Kampala.