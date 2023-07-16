Google Bard launches in Swahili

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Google announced the expansion of Bard, its conversational AI service, to 40 new languages including Swahili- the first African language to be included and 59 new countries and territories. The expansion includes new features that allow users to better customize their experience, boost their creativity, and get more done.

With the expansion, Bard is now available in most of the world, including countries in the European Union (EU), and in the most widely spoken languages, including Swahili, Chinese, German, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, and Spanish. Users can now access Bard in their preferred language with text-to-speech also enabled in 8 languages.

“We’re excited that this is Bard’s largest expansion to date we see its global availability as a great democratizer of knowledge,” said Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, SSA, Google. “That’s why we created Bard: to help you explore that curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.”

According to UNESCO, Swahili is among the 10 most widely spoken languages in the world, with more than 200 million speakers. The inclusion of more languages and territories will also help to make Bard more inclusive and safer, through feedback from a wider range of users.