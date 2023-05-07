Goldstone Enterprise Consulting & Training Ltd hosts successful investment readiness training in Ntinda

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Goldstone Enterprise Consulting & Training Ltd, a consulting firm in Uganda, hosted a three-day Investment Readiness Training from May 3-5, 2023 at the 8 Winx Hotel in Ntinda. The training was designed to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies needed to attract investment and grow their businesses. The event was attended by a diverse group of entrepreneurs from across Uganda and was a huge success.

Daniel Bukenya Yiga, the Managing Director of Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd said that Ugandan entrepreneurs are faced with numerous challenges, including limited access to funding and a lack of investor readiness.

“At Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd, we are committed to helping entrepreneurs overcome these challenges and unlock their full potential. Our investment readiness training provides entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to develop their businesses to the point where they are attractive to investors. With our support, we believe that Ugandan entrepreneurs can succeed and thrive in the dynamic and ever-changing business landscape of Uganda,”

He also emphasized that the investment readiness training was just the beginning of a long-term support program for entrepreneurs. Participants will receive continuous support over the next three months in areas such as financial management, creating marketing strategies, and preparing company profiles, among others.

This support will help entrepreneurs to become investor ready and ultimately get listed in investor deal books. With the help of Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd, Ugandan entrepreneurs can overcome the challenges they face in accessing capital and expanding their businesses.

The follow-up support provided by Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd will ensure that entrepreneurs are equipped with the tools and resources they need to attract and secure investments.

The investment readiness training conducted by Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd has already begun to make an impact on the Ugandan business landscape.

According to Dison Kareng, CEO of Bros Coffee Uganda Limited, “the 3-day introductory training has exposed loopholes in his organization that have previously prevented them from getting partners, investors, and funding to grow and expand their business.”

However, with the continuous support provided by Goldstone over the next three months, Kareng is confident that they will be able to address these gaps and become investor-ready. With a stronger financial foundation, Bros Coffee Uganda Limited plans to apply for grants, capital, and partnerships to take their business to new heights and drive economic growth in the region.

As a result of the investment readiness training, the participating entrepreneurs will now be part of a pool of investable businesses, paving the way for their onboarding onto prestigious investor programs such as the USAID-Strategic Investment Activity (SIA), ACELI Africa, and Pearl Capital Partners.