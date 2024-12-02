Glovo drives retail media innovation in East Africa

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo has taken a significant step in shaping the future of retail in East Africa. The company recently hosted the region’s first and largest retail media event in Nairobi, bringing together over 60 industry leaders, top brands, banks, and agencies.

The event provided a platform to explore cutting-edge strategies that will revolutionise consumer engagement. Key insights from Uganda and Kenya were shared, empowering brands to tailor their approaches for maximum impact.

Noémie Vallée, Global Brand Ads lead from Glovo, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovative brand advertising. She announced global partnerships with brands like MARS and unveiled new advertising assets that will be rolled out in December 2024 and Q1 2025. These new assets aim to increase brand visibility and engagement opportunities.

Best practices from leading companies like LOREAL EA were showcased, providing valuable learnings for all attendees. The day concluded with networking, photo sessions, and positive interactions among industry peers.

Ivy Maingi, General Manager, emphasized the importance of retail media in driving growth across the region: “In Uganda, we are witnessing firsthand the power of retail media to drive growth and create stronger connections between brands and consumers.”

Caroline Mutuku, General Manager of Glovo Kenya, highlighted Kenya’s leading role in the region’s retail media landscape: “Kenya is fast becoming the hub for retail media innovation in East Africa, and Glovo is proud to lead this transformation.”

Francisco Santos Villanueva, Brand Ads Manager for Glovo East Africa, underscored Glovo’s strategic vision: “Retail media is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful tools for brands in East Africa, and Glovo is at the forefront of this revolution.”

Celestine Omar from Kenya Wine Agencies LTD, a key event partner, expressed gratitude for the valuable insights and collaboration with Glovo.

As Kenya and Uganda’s retail industry continues to expand, driven by digital adoption and innovative solutions, Glovo is committed to helping brands navigate this evolving landscape through targeted retail media strategies. With initiatives that will further enhance the retail ecosystem, Glovo aims to maintain its leadership in driving transformative, tech-enabled growth across East Africa.