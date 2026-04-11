Ggaba toddler murder suspect to be tried in open court

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Christopher Okello Onyum 39, the man accused in the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Day Care Center of slaughtering four toddlers in cold blood, will be tried in open court next week.

According to a statement by the State Minister of Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahare, posted on his X account on Friday night in response to public demand, the proceedings will be held in open court, starting on 13th April at Ggaba Community School Grounds.

Okello will be one of the first civilians to stand trial in an open civil court. While this is rare in the civilian justice system, it is a common practice in military justice, where court martial sessions are sometimes held in communities.

His trial follows a recent presidential recomendation to the judiciary to fast-track the case, with sessions conducted at the crime scene so the community can witness justice being served.

This will be done under the recently introduced mobile court framework which allows judicial officers to conduct proceedings outside conventional court premises.

According to the minister’s statement, seating within the court area will be limited to 1,000 people and open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Once proceedings begin, no further entry will be permitted. To ensure wider public access, screens and speakers will be installed for live viewing, and the trial will also be broadcast on major television stations,” Balaam stated.

He further cautioned the general public not to carry bags or unnecessary items to the court hearings for security reasons.

“Parents and members of the public are encouraged to attend as we collectively uphold and support justice for all in Uganda, especially here in Kampala. We extend our sincere appreciation to the joint security forces including the CID, JAT, and Crime Intelligence for their swift, thorough, and comprehensive investigations into the tragic murder of our children in Ggaba,” Balaam said.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Joint Security Forces, including CID, JAT, Crime Intelligence and other intelligence agencies, for their speedy, thorough and comprehensive investigations into the tragic murder of the nation’s children in Gaba.

We also express our… pic.twitter.com/Quq6hv1Dn8 — Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi. (@BalaamBarugahar) April 10, 2026

On Monday, during prayers to remember the four murdered toddlers Keisha Agenrwot, Ryan Odeke, Gideon Etuku, and Ignatius Sseruyange, religious leaders strongly urged authorities to fast-track investigations and deliver justice for the grieving community.

The suspect allegedly gained access to the daycare facility on April 2, 2026, by posing as a parent seeking to register his child. The facility is operated by Ggaba Community Church in Makindye Division, Kampala. Police also confirmed other investigations linking the suspect to several other murders.