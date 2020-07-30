Germany gives Uganda UGX 254b for energy, agriculture and governance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Germany government has committed to spending over two hundred and fifty-three billion shillings (EUR 58.4 million) to finance access to renewable energy, agriculture and rural development in Uganda. The money will also help in the area of good governance and human rights.

The German Embassy in Uganda said the money will pave way for Ugandan-German development cooperation in the period from 2021 to 2022. The signing of the grant on Wednesday marked the conclusion of the talks between the Ugandan government and German on how the money will be utilized.

Patrick Ocailap, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury signed on behalf of Uganda while the head of East Africa Division of the Federal Ministry of Development Cooperation Niels Breyer on behalf of the German Delegation.

The embassy says “Germany pledges to continue the promotion of renewable and efficient energy as this will, in turn, lead to increased support of small and medium enterprises. This will help deepen the promotion of mini-grids to bring electricity to marginalized villages far off from the national grid.”

Germany’s bilateral programs are implemented through its development agency GIZ and state-owned bank KfW. The funding, according to the statement, will go to initiatives aimed at supporting Uganda in implementing its National Development Plan III, the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

Germany plans to extend another shillings 65. 2 billion (EUR 15 million) in grants envisaged for Public Finance Management Reform program but it awaits approval of the German Parliament.

An additional of 39 billion shillings (EUR 9 million) will be provided to support the areas of anti-corruption, accountability and transparency in public finance management as well as strengthening human rights and civil society.

Germany has supported Uganda in other areas including refugees and fighting coronavirus pandemic.

URN