Gen Muhanga calls for reinforcement against ADF

Bunia, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF wants a reinforcement force to back the UPDF against the Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

The operation’s overall Commander, Maj. General Kayanja Muhanga says the additional zonal forces will be essential in providing security for the population that is returning to their homes that have been secured from the rebels.

He says they are currently getting overstretched because, in phase two of the operation, the joint forces are highly mobile as the enemy flees in different directions.

Speaking to journalists, Muhanga said that the reinforcement can be through the recruitment and training of Local Defence Unit personnel.

“Our counterparts need to train LDUs to form zonal protection forces such that when the joint forces are hunting the enemy, LDUs protect civilians,” Kayanja says.

Muhanga also says after suffering heavy losses from the joint forces, the ADF is now on a rampage killing soft civilians using matches, hoes, and other tools.

He stated that many ADF rebels are deserting and reporting to the joint force to earn amnesty.

“Because of the pressure we have put on the enemy and numerous bombardments from artillery and air force, many have started deserting and reporting to us,” Muhanga added.

Lt. Col Richard Watmon, the 1st mountain Battalion Commander says the operation considers weakening the rebels and rescuing peoples who were abducted.

*****

URN