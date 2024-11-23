FunDoo empowers Uganda’s youth with 21st century skills

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | FunDoo, a digital life coach introduced by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development in collaboration with UNICEF Uganda, engaged over 200 young people during the World Children’s Day celebrations held at Golf Course Hotel on Nov.20.

This innovative platform is designed to equip Uganda’s youth with essential 21st-century and employability skills, preparing them for opportunities and challenges in a rapidly evolving world.

Through FunDoo, young people gain access to invaluable information on topics ranging from career development, mental health, and communication skills to climate change, gender-based violence, vaccine uptake, and more.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Representative in Uganda, Dr. Robin Nandy, highlighted the global importance of child rights.

“The most highly ratified UN Convention globally is the one on the rights of the child, which underscores the need for all of us to recommit to upholding and protecting the fundamental rights of children, who are not only the future but also the present,” he said.

Fatumah Namukose of UNICEF elaborated on the impact of FunDoo, describing it as a platform that fills a critical gap in education by offering skills that young people often miss in traditional classroom settings.

“FunDoo is a skilling platform where young people can acquire 21st-century skills that help them thrive and survive in today’s world,” Namukose said.

FunDoo leverages Uganda’s growing mobile phone penetration, making it highly accessible to youth across the country. Namukose emphasized the ease of using the platform, which allows users to log in from anywhere, at their convenience.

“You can access FunDoo from the comfort of your home at any time by simply texting ‘FunDoo’ to SMS 8500 or WhatsApp 0709 168 500, opening up a world of greater skilling possibilities,” she added. FunDoo can be accessed through Google store and Apple Store.

As a digital life coach, FunDoo aims to empower young Ugandans to make informed decisions, become responsible citizens, and achieve their full potential. The initiative reflects a strong commitment to nurturing the skills and resilience needed to navigate today’s dynamic global landscape while contributing to Uganda’s socio-economic development.

The World Children’s Day celebrations served as a platform to reaffirm the commitment to child rights and to inspire Uganda’s youth to embrace tools like FunDoo to unlock their potential and shape a brighter future.