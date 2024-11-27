FUFA bans referee for life over match manipulation

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has permanently banned referee Ali Kaddu due to his involvement in match manipulation.

FUFA announced on Tuesday that 12 individuals have been sanctioned for their roles in a match manipulation scheme orchestrated by a foreign betting syndicate, which targeted several fixtures during the 2023-24 season.

Kaddu had initially been suspended for six months earlier this year to facilitate investigations.

The sanctions were issued by the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. “Investigations and the Adjudicatory held hearings against several football individuals for alleged breach of Article 43 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code,” read the statement.

The committee emphasized that the sanctions were determined based on the specific mitigating and aggravating circumstances for each individual, taking into account their level of involvement in match-fixing and their cooperation during the investigation.

“We are slowly but surely cleaning up the rot among people who want to manipulate the results of football matches. We need to keep cleaning the sport of football so that it remains clean and fair,” said FUFA president Moses Hassim Magogo.

In addition to Kaddu, four other referees have also been banned. Joyce Atuheirwe received a three-year ban, Khalid Muyaga was banned for two years, and Hassan Noor Hassan and assistant referee Docus Atuhaire have each been banned for one year. ■