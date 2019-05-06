Fresh dairy Secondary school games kick off in Mbale

A total 185 secondary schools are competing in the first Edition of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School sports games.

Mbale Secondary school and Nkoma Secondary School are hosting the games that kicked off on Sunday.

Some of the schools that have been credited to participate in the tournament include Kawempe Muslim school, Budo SS, Gombe SS, Mbale SS, Nabumali High School, St. Mary’s Kitende, Nyakasura, Trinity Academy, Olila High School Soroti, Ndeje , Kibuli SS and Hope Bira SS (Watoto) among others.

Patrick Okanya, the president Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association-USSSA, says 185 out of the 188 team that they expected have turned up for the competitions.

Edmund Lumu, the Head of the Technical wing of Fresh Dairy Basket Ball competitions, says the games delayed to kick off on Sunday because of accreditation.

He however, says he hopes all the games to take off today because the accreditation was completed on Sunday.

Ronald Namanya, a player from Ntare High School, said their hockey team expects to emerge top since they have prepared well.

