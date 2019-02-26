Fresh cracks emerge in Manafwa district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh cracks have emerged in Kaato Sub County in Manafwa district raising fear of landslides among residents and local leaders. Alice Khaiza, a resident of Bunamungoma village in Kaato Sub County told URN that the cracks are visible in four areas in his village.

Sarah Mayobo, another resident of Bunamungoma village, expressed fears that they are likely to have a serious disaster should the rains start.

Some of the residents in this village are survivors of the 2018 landslides, which displaced several people. Michael Mayeku, the Wesswa Sub county LC 3 chairperson, said the fresh cracks are visible in Buweswa , Shibanga , Butoto and Bubukanza parishes.

He says the cracks have triggered panic among residents and their leaders for fear of what may happen in the near future. URN visited Bunaswire village in Wesswa Sub County, Bunalwa village in Bunabutsale Sub County and Bunamungoma village in Kaato Sub County and saw the fresh cracks.

Musa Kamoti Wanyenze, the Kaato Sub county LC 3 chairperson, says similar cracks have been observed in Bunamungoma, Bumukari, Butuwa and Shiruku parishes. He says the cracks have affected 10 villages.

Ahamada Washaki, the Manafwa Resident District Commissioner appeals to the office of the Prime Minister to expedite the relocation of Landslide victims.

John Musila, the Manafwa LC5 Chairperson, says at least more than 1000 people are at risk of fresh landslides. Musila calls upon the office of the Prime Minister and the Disaster Preparedness Ministry to come to their rescue, saying they don’t have capacity to tackle the problem. “Ours is to warn the people about the cracks,” he said.

In May 2018, landslides hit three sub counties in Manafwa district and displaced hundreds of people, buried livestock and properties.