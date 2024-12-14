Frank Nabwiso dead

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDETN | Forum for Democratic Change-FDC’s strong man, Frank Nabwiso has died.

He died on Saturday at Mukono Church of Uganda Hospital. Family sources said that Nabwiso has been bedridden for over one month and has been since out of public life.

Dr Nabwiso served as the Member of Parliament for Kagoma County in Jinja District from 2001 to 2006. In 2006, he was defeated by Fredrick Nkayi in a highly contested race.

In 2021, he contested as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flagbearer for the Jinja City mayoral seat but lost to National Unity Platform’s (NUP) candidate Peter Kasolo. At the time of his death, Dr Nabwiso was a member of the FDC’s special Elders’ Council.

Last year, Nabwiso chaired a committee that investigated allegations by Dr Kizza Besigye regarding FDC leadership’s receipt of campaign funds from the government for the 2021 general elections.

He cleared top party officials Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Amuriat of any wrongdoing.

Nabwiso is remembered for his contribution to steering the then diaspora league, which pitched camp in Kenya and played a pivotal role in the mobilization of the National Resistance army-NRA rebels.

His relationship with NRA was however, short-lived over what he then termed as a diversion from the initial components of the struggle and due to disagreements on ideological grounds.

Nabwiso also served as Vice Chancellor of Busoga University.

URN