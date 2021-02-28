FPU destroys 1,000 illegal fishing nets in Mayuge

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU on Sunday destroyed 1,132 illegal fishing nets along Bwondha landing site in Mayuge district.

The illegal nets comprised 1,044 beach seines and 88 monofilament nets which they say have been depleting the lake of all its fish species. Half of the destroyed illegal fishing nets were captured in an FPU operation which was carried out in the past three weeks.

Philip Musisi, a fisherman says the suspension of FPU led to the increase in illegal fishing activities along Lake Victoria.

“Ever since FPU suspended its operations in November last year, several fishermen resorted to using illegal fishing gears on the lake which has since contributed to the reduction of fish resources as most breeding areas were destroyed in the process,” he says.

Badru Mukwana, the chairperson of Nalubabwe A village in Bwondha town council says that several youths who have been deriving their livelihoods from the lake have been rendered jobless which he claims might lead to an increase in the cases of crime within their area.

Mukwana argues that the government should extend soft loans to the fishermen who have been evicted from the lake due to the use of illegal fishing equipment.

Christopher Katembeya, the FPU commandant in the districts of Jinja and Mayuge say that despite registering remarkable success in these operations, they are faced with a challenge of disapproval from some fishermen who attack soldiers on duty.

*****

URN