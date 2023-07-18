Four students off to Ghana for International Pharmaceutical Symposium

Accra, Ghana | THE INDEPENDENT | Four pharmacy students are representing Uganda at the International Pharmaceutical Symposium in Accra, Ghana. They are Sandra Balunga from Kampala International University, Hellena Nagawa Angella and Nicholas Bulega from Mbarara University of Science and Technology and Immaculate Mutesi Kagambo from Makerere University.

The symposium, organized by the International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (Afro Region), brings together pharmacy students from various countries, including Nigeria, Mali, Kenya, and Tanzania. The theme of the symposium that kicked off on Monday is “The Evolution of Pharmacy Practice, Innovation, and Capacity Building.”

The symposium comprises three phases: Leadership in Training, the Main Pharmaceutical Symposium, and the Post Symposium Tour. The students from Uganda were chosen to represent their country and present a research paper from the Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation Uganda chapter. They aim to learn about policy formulation and the dynamics of pharmacy practice in Ghana, with the goal of implementing successful strategies in Uganda.

Nicholas Bulega expressed hope that their research will be accepted, potentially resulting in a grant from the symposium. This grant would provide financial support for the students to attend a Regional Symposium in their respective regions and cover the registration fees for the event. The students anticipate that participating in the symposium and engaging with top pharmacists in Africa will contribute to their professional development in the field of pharmacy.

******

URN