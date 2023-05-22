Four police officers arrested over escape of defilement suspect

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four police officers attached to Moroto central police station have been arrested following the escape of aggravated defilement suspect from the custody.

The suspect who escaped has been identified as Alfred Mukusu, a resident of Natumukasikou ward in North Division Moroto municipality. He was arrested on 18th of May 2023 for allegedly defiling a 10 years old girl in the same village.

It is alleged that on Sunday at around 8:00 am, the four police officers who were on duty under the command of ASP Elly Mafundo Nuwagabi brought the suspect out of cell to clean the compound which led to his escape.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson told URN that they have in their custody four police officers to help in the investigation in connection with the escape of the suspect charged of aggravated defilement.

According to Longole, all the officers are attached to Moroto central police station will face charges of negligence on duty that led to the escape of the suspects from lawful custody.

He revealed that ASP Mafundo the Unit commander has already been charged with negligence of duty and aiding escape of the suspect.

Longole said that the Police regional management has taken the above action to deter other officers from committing the same offence and effort to re-arrest the suspect is under way as investigation into the matter continues.

”We have already deployed a team of our officers to pursue the suspect who escaped and we urge the general public to cooperate with us by providing any information that will lead to his re-arrest” Longole said.

*****

URN