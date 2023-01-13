Four inmates escape from Ragem prison in Pakwach

Packwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Packwach districts have mounted a search for inmates who escaped from Ragem Government Prison. The incident happened on Tuesday evening shortly after a court session at Pakwach grade one magistrate’s court.

The four inmates that escaped have been identified as David Otoyrwoth who was on remand on theft charges, Simon Peter Atipo who was facing charges of aggravated defilement, Benson Guma Mambo, on trial for stealing a motor vehicle and obtaining money by false pretence, and Vincent Wathum who is on remand on stealing from a vehicle.

Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons spokesperson told URN that one of the escapees had so far been arrested as the search for three others who are at large continues. He identified the inmate who was re-arrested as Vincent Wathum.

Meanwhile, the West Nile region police spokesperson Josephine Angucia says that a case of escape from lawful custody has been registered at Pakwach Police Station and efforts to trace the suspects are ongoing.

She appealed to members of the public to assist security teams in the search for the three escapees by reporting their whereabouts, to the nearest police station or prison offices.

URN