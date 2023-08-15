Four dead after Toyota Hiace crashes into stationary truck in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people were killed in an accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway in Nakasongola District on Monday evening. The accident occurred in Kyankonwa village in Katuugo town council when a Toyota Hiace registration number UAM 930P collided with a stationary truck registration number UBB 736C.

The dead have been identified as Victoria Nalubwama, Bernard Ntege, Emmanuel Nyakato, and Emmanuel Isingoma. A driver and a young boy sustained injuries. However, their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Sam Twiineamazima, the acting Savannah regional police spokesperson, says it appears that a mechanical problem caused the truck to stop in the middle of the road around 11 pm.

A police signpost was placed strategically to warn approaching vehicles of the obstacle ahead. He explains that the driver of the Toyota Hiace, who was traveling from the same direction as the broken-down truck, faced difficulties due to the glare of oncoming bus headlights coming from Kampala, failed to notice the warning sign, and collided with the stationary truck, leading to the loss of four lives.

The deceased’s bodies were transported to Nakasongola Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem examinations. The survivors, on the other hand, were initially taken to St. Franciscan Health Center and subsequently referred to Mulago Hospital for further management.

