Four day NRM register update starts today

The National Resistance Movement-NRM has started updating its register ahead of party primaries. The exercise that started this morning will run till Saturday, February 1st, 2025 across all the villages in Uganda.

Rosemary Namayanja the Deputy Secretary General of NRM, says the exercise intends to enable persons who have turned 18 years old and others who missed the earlier exercise to register in the yellow book to do so.

Namayanja also asked those who already registered to verify their particulars. Namayanja said the registers have already been sent to 72,000 villages across the country and asked party members to embrace the exercise because this is the last register update before party primaries.

David Kamugisha the Luwero District NRM Registrar said that they they received the registers on Monday and dispatched them to 624 villages in the district to start the exercise.

“We trained all sub-county, parish, and village registrars on Tuesday. The village registrars have been asked to move around within the LC to look for the supporters who want to register because we have limited time for exercise” Kamugisha said

Paul Tandeka, the NRM Registrar, said that by Wednesday morning, all 442 villages had received the registers, and they were ready to embark on the exercise. “We have informed the LC 1 Chairmen and other leaders across the villages to mobilize their people to register. The exercise will be conducted at the update stations starting at 8; 00 am-5;30pm” Tandeka said

Patricia Magara the Aspirant for Katikamu North Member of Parliament welcomed the exercise saying it will give them an opportunity them an opportunity to scrutinize the register to avoid infiltration by non–residents.

On March 13-17, 2024, the NRM party conducted its first register update, claiming that 18 million supporters had registered. However, the exercise had irregularities, with the number of registered supporters inflated in certain villages after some aspirants connived with some registrars to register multiple voters using the same National Identification Numbers.

NRM Party has since suspended the registrars and they have been banned from participating in the second update. By the time NRM started its update, the Electoral Commission was also conducting the National Voter’s Registration ahead of the 2025-2026 general election. The three-week exercise started on January 20th, and ends on February 10th, 2025, at different update stations in communities.