Four arrested over gang rape and robbery in Kibaale

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four suspects are in custody at Kibaale Central Police Station over allegations of rape and robbery. The suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed to protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, were apprehended on Sunday night during a police operation.

The group is accused of waylaying businessman Peter Bigirwa and his wife on Saturday evening in Karuguza Cell, Kibaale Town Council. The couple was reportedly attacked as they were returning home from Karuguza Town. The assailants are said to have beaten Bigirwa and gang-raped his wife in an unfinished building before stealing an unspecified amount of money.

Bigirwa and his wife recounted that they were ambushed around 10 p.m., describing the terrifying ordeal as they walked home.

Kibaale District Police Commander, Moses Kitamirike, confirmed the arrests and assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. Kitamirike noted that the suspects are believed to be part of a criminal gang of over ten individuals, which has been terrorizing residents near Katerere Roundabout, Nyango Stream, Nyabunyana Stream, and Karuguza Town.

Recovered from the suspects were various items, including GPS machines, smartphones, electricity testers, shoes, bloodstained clothes, iron bars, wires, and mattresses. Additionally, police seized several textbooks identified as belonging to St. Tereza Bujuni Primary School.

Joseph Sazi, the LC3 Chairperson for Kibaale Town Council, expressed concern over the frequent night attacks by criminals. He called for enhanced security measures, including intensified night patrols, to safeguard the community.

URN