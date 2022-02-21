Fort Portal city authorities rally residents to embrace physical planning policy

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Fort Portal city have been asked to adopt the physical planning policy. The policy is intended to direct growth.

According to the policy, plots below 50 by 100 feet will not be approved for development as stipulated in the Physical Planning Act. Developers will be required to embrace the condominium law that allows two developers to come to an agreement to have their premises measured at once and all their property plans approved individually.

Property owners in the central business district will also be expected to pave their walkways and carry out face lifting of their premises to maintain a clean and organized city.

According to the city town clerk Theopilus Tibihika, a number of people are constructing structures in the city with total disregard of the physical planning policy.

Tibihika says the motive of implementing the physical policy is intended to transform the tourism city into an organized urban center to fit the city standard that is acceptable.

Tibihika says they are to start mass sensitization of the policy since most of the people are ignorant about the law while others deliberately refuse to abide by the acceptable standards.

Edson Ruyonga, the Fort Portal City Mayor says that people with small pieces of land should be convinced to merge with their neighbors to have their plans approved.

However, Ruyonga maintains cities must be planned based on the physical planning policy to ensure there is order and sanity in the urbanization set up for future developments.

Ruyonga adds that physical planning policy is vital for developing cities and should be adhered to.

The City Physical Planner Samuel Musana says they will ensure that the developers also adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning regarding the construction of permanent structures.

Bob Muhumule, resident of Fort Portal City in Central Division, says whereas he appreciates the spirit of the physical planning policy in regard to proper planning of the city, it should be implemented with caution since many people in the city are likely to be affected by the policy.

Martin Muzinguzi, a resident from North Division says the city authorities should allow developers to proceed with construction without approved plans yet saying the fees being charged are exorbitant and they cannot be raised all at a go.

*****

URN