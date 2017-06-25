THIS WEEK: Former UNRA bosses face new IGG probe

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has kicked off a new investigation into the misconduct of former managers at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

IGG Justice Irene Mulyagonja said her office would use the report by a commission of inquiry into UNRA led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire which exposed abuse of office by the former managers of the roads authority. The Bamugemereire report named some culprits although prosecutions are yet to kick off.

It also declared that a total of Shs4trillion had been out to waste in various instances of abuse of office and illegal tenders. The investigation by the IGG is likely to put the current managers at UNRA on alert since last year the organization was accused of paying some contractors more than what was due.

