Former Rwenzururu premier wants bail terms of juveniles revised

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Prime Minister of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Thembo Kistumbire wants the court to relax the bail terms issued to six juveniles who were charged alongside Rwenzururu cultural leader, Charles Wesley Mumbere.

The juveniles who were granted bail alongside Mumbere were tasked to report to the ICD every month which is financially constraining their parents and caregivers.

Kistumbire argues that parents need 400,000 Shillings to transport all the six juveniles to Kampala every month and some of them have ended up acquiring loans from money lenders to ensure that their children appear before the court.

Kistumbire adds that the juveniles have been psychologically tortured by both the delayed justice and constant movements from Kasese to Kampala.

He adds that just like court allowed the other 132 accused persons who were last month released on bail to appear before courts within the Rwenzori region, the juveniles too should be granted the same privilege.

Kitsumbire further stresses that the court should also allow him to return to Kasese district and report to courts within the same jurisdiction, as his four-year stay in Kampala city has deteriorated his health.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Attorney General, Alfred Makhasi says that applications for bail term reviews for both Mumbere and his other co-accused will be filed before their trial starts.

URN