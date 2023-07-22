Former MP Kyanjo is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Parliament has announced the death of former Makindye West MP Hajj Hussein Kyanjo. He died this morning at Kibuli Muslim Hospital ending his more than 10 years illness.

“Hajj set the bar for legislative excellence and leaves a legacy of a distinguished lawmaker, a unifying factor and a leader who exhibited integrity. Our sympathies to his family, friends and the people of Makindye West, Kampala, and Uganda at large. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” said Speaker Anitah Among.

Kyanjo’s health problems started in 2011 when he had traveled to Johannesburg South Africa and two days into the trip realised that he was struggling to speak.

He was examined but no problem was found untill he visited a hospital in Iran where he was diagnosed with a disease called Dystonia. It is explained as involuntary muscle contractions that cause repetitive or twisting movements.Dystonia may affect one or more parts of the body and sometimes the entire body. The condition can be mild or severe.

Doctors told him the cause of the disease could be; by inheritance, from a serious accident or poison. In an interview with a local news paper, Kyanjo revealed that there was no history of such a disease in his family, he has not suffered an accident hence leaving poisoning as the only probable option.

For years, the disease cripple the eloquent Kyanjo’s speech and worked on a battery to maintain his speech.

Burrial arrangements are yet to be issued.