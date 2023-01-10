Former minister Prisca Sezi Mbaguta is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Public Service Minister and Rukungiri district woman member of parliament, Prisca Sezi Bessy Mbaguta is dead. Mbaguta 77, breathed her last at her home in Nakasero Kampala this morning according to her son Brain Mbaguta.

“We had supper together after she left us in the sitting room watching TV and went to her bed. It is where she died. I can’t say much because am grieving,” he told our reporter in a phone call interview.

Mbaguta represented Rukungiri district in the 9th parliament. She also ran in the 2018 Rukungiri district woman parliamentary elections and lost.

****

URN