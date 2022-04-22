Former Honduran president extradited to U.S. on drug charges

Tegucigalpa, Honduras | Xinhua | Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited Thursday to the United States, where he will face charges of drug trafficking.

Hernandez was transferred by helicopter from the Los Cobras police headquarters on the outskirts of the Honduran capital to the Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase in Tegucigalpa, where agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were waiting for him.

His transfer was accompanied by a strong police ground and air operation.

Honduran Judge Edwin Francisco Ortez granted the extradition request on March 16, after evaluating evidence presented by the Court of the Southern District of New York and Hernandez’s lawyers.

Hernandez faces charges of “conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States,” manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance with the intent and knowledge that substance would be illegally imported into the United States, and with the intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard an aircraft registered on the U.S. soil.

He is also charged with weapons violations.

Hernandez’s family said Wednesday night a team of lawyers was hired in the United States to defend the ex-president.

Since 2014, Honduras has extradited to the United States some 32 people linked to drug trafficking.

Xinhua