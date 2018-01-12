Formalin suspects handed 8 months in jail

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Six butchers who were arrested for spraying harmful chemicals on meat and fish have been sentenced to eight months imprisonment by the Kampala City Hall Court.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Beatrice Kainza ruled that the suspects’ actions put the lives of innocent members of public in danger, and therefore deserve a custodial sentence to deter other would be offenders in future.

Erias Kafumbe, Isa Ssenoga , Isma Mutebi, Umar Kalyango, Baker Mulondo and Ibrahim Ssekitto last Friday pleaded guilty to the offence of causing a nuisance. This, by spraying a harmful chemical on meat and fish to kill and chase away flies, then sell it to the public.

They were arrested from areas of Nakasero, Nankulabye and Ntinda Markets in an operation carried out by KCCA health and law enforcement officers.

The sentence comes after Magistrate Kainza declined to read the charges again, as they had requested on grounds that the first time they appeared in court the charges were read in a language they did not understand well. They at that time had told Court they fully understand and even went a head to negotiate for a lenient sentence.

However the magistrate told them that they have a right of appeal within 14 days.