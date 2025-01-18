Football Weekly Did You Know: 5 facts for the weekend

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Did you know? Well you need to know five interesting facts to get you ready for the weekend action that awaits.

Did You Know?

Created in 1874, Aston Villa is the oldest team in the Premier League. In fact, it is one of the oldest football clubs still in existence today. It was a founding member of both the Football League and the Premier League. The honour of scoring the fastest goal in the Premier League belongs to Shane Long, who scored only 7.69 seconds after kick-off on 23 April 2019 for Southampton against Watford. The red and yellow card system was introduced during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico to manage on-field discipline. This system, proposed by English referee Ken Aston, provides a clear and visual way to communicate cautions and ejections to players and spectators. The Brazilian legend Pelé holds the record for the most career goals scored in football, with 1,283 goals in 1,363 games. Pelé, often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, achieved this incredible feat during his career spanning from 1956 to 1977. As of 2023, Real Madrid is considered the richest football club in the world, with a value exceeding $5 billion. The Spanish giants have a rich history of success in domestic and international competitions and boast a massive global fan base.