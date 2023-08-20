Football fraternity mourns URA fc coach Sam Timbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Football fraternity is mourning following the death of Uganda Revenue Authority -URA FC Head Coach Sam Timbe.

URA FC announced Timbe’s death on their social media pages yesterday afternoon. He was earlier reported ill and had been admitted to St Catherine Hospital from where he was referred to Nakasero Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Following the announcement, various officials and clubs took to Twitter to express sorrow over the loss of this seasoned coach. Many hailed his significant contribution to Ugandan football.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Timbe, the head coach of URA FC. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to URA FC and the entire Ugandan football community. KCCA FC which is supposed to face URA in the super cup posted on their Twitter handle.

#SADNEWS We are saddened to inform you of the unfortunate passing of our esteemed Head Coach, Sam Timbe, this afternoon while en route to Nakasero Hospital for ICU, as referred by St Catherine Hospital. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/62yJGMb3JS — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) August 19, 2023



“A mastermind of the Game! we’re saddened by the passing of Coach Sam Timbe. Our 2004 UPL & 2005 CECAFA cup-winning coach. Under Him, the #Jogoos won a third title (CECAFA) unbeaten and without conceding a goal,” SC Villa also posted on Twitter

“Our deepest condolences to URA, the family of Coach Sam Timbe and the entire football fraternity on the loss of a strong pillar in our football. Uganda and Regional football is incomplete without the mention of Coach Timbe,” the Federation of Uganda Football Associations-FUFA posted.

“You’re going to leave your mark on the hearts of those who knew you before you exited this world,” May your soul Rest in Peace Sam Timbe.” Mbarara city club posted

In the same development, FUFA Competitions Department has postponed the FUFA Super 8 semifinal match between KCCA FC and URA FC that was scheduled for Sunday, 20 August 2023. The URA team was in camp at Standard Hotel, Kampala, preparing for the Super 8 Cup semi-final match against KCCA FC.

“The decision has been made to allow URA FC and the entire football fraternity to honour and pay their last respects to coach Sam Timbe who passed on today afternoon. A new date on which the game will be played shall be confirmed later,” FUFA added.

A holder of a CAF ‘A’ coaching license, Sam Timbe joined URA’s technical staff in 2021 as a manager before eventually ascending to the role of Head Coach. He secured victory in the CECAFA Kagame Cup on four separate occasions, each with different clubs. His triumphs were with Sports Club Villa (2005), Uganda Police Football Club (2006), Rwanda’s Atraco FC (2009), and Tanzania’s Yanga Africans (2011).

Sam Timbe’s coaching journey also encompassed time with Sofapaka FC and Tusker FC in Kenya, as well as serving as the assistant manager of the Uganda Cranes.

*****

URN