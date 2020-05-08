Floods destroy 25 houses in Kisoro

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Floods have destroyed 25 homes in Muramba Sub County in Kisoro district. The floods were triggered by heavy rains that hit the area on Thursday night lasting for over five hours.

Bernard Mushime, a resident of Sooko parish, says the floods erupted after the water levels in the Crater Lake on the top of Muhavura swell affecting villages in the low areas neighboring Muramba Sub County.

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District LC 5 Chairperson, says the floods also destroyed Kisoro-Nyarusiza-Muhabuura tourism road as well as many maize, beans and Irish potato gardens.

According to Bizimana, they have advised residents to shift to safer places for shelter as they assess the magnitude of damage and compile a report for submission to the office of the Prime Minister for support.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in various districts in western Uganda.

On Thursday morning, floods claimed the life of a Uganda People”s Defense Forces soldier and displaced more than 20 families in Busunga Town council in Bundibugyo District after River Lamia burst its banks.

This came a day after River Nyamwasa in Kasese also burst its banks and flooded Kilembe Mines Hospital. The floods washed away the medical store, kitchen, surgery rooms, private wards and drug store.

They also displaced over 500 people, destroyed bridges, Kilembe Mines powerhouse, electric poles, transformers and water supply systems.

On Sunday, two children were killed by floods in Muko sub county Rubanda district. Two more people were also killed in Isingiro district.

On Saturday Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) was forced to temporarily close Kabale-Ntungamo road resulting from landslides caused by heavy rains.

URN