Thursday , November 9 2017
Five Tanzanian children killed playing with grenade

The Independent November 9, 2017

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | At least five children were killed Wednesday while playing with a grenade at a school in northern Tanzania, a local official told AFP.

“We regret the death of five children, there are 23 others injured,” said Adroniz Rurindoli, a local government official in the Ngara region, where the school is located.

“The accident happened this morning (Wednesday). The children were playing with this grenade which they thought was just a simple metallic object,” he said.

Rurindoli said the victims were all aged between seven and nine years old.

