Five suspected car robbers arrested in the Albertine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police Flying squad in the Albertine region has arrested five suspected car thieves who have been terrorizing area residents in the region.

According to information obtained from police by URN, the suspects are linked to the theft of nine cars that were stolen in the region from December 2022 to January 2023.

They were arrested over the weekend between Friday and Sunday according to police.

Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza told URN on Monday morning that the suspects whose particulars have since been concealed for fear of jeopardizing investigations were arrested during an operation conducted by the flying squad operatives from different parts of the region including Masindi, Kikuube and Hoima city.

He says with others still at large, they have been terrorizing car owners in the region.

Hakiza says the flying squad operatives also recovered two vehicles UAX 409U Toyota premio that was stolen from Nyangahya village in Masindi and UBB 533X Toyota Wish.

He says the suspects who are currently being detained at the Hoima city central police station are cooperating well with security and that the hunt for other suspects is ongoing to ensure that other stolen vehicles are recovered soon.

Joseph Basaragumu, a resident of Hoima says though security has made some achievements especially in arresting some of the suspected thieves, much needs to be done in terms of investigations to have the remaining suspects apprehended in order to recover other stolen cars.

Patrick Onek, a resident of Masindi appeals to police to intensify patrols both during day and night hours to detect unscrupulous people who have raided the region stealing cars.

Eddy Bisoborwa, a resident of Kikuube wants police to join efforts with local council one chairpersons to register all people entering the region. He says because of the oil and gas activities going on in the region, people from various parts of the country are flocking the area, including thugs.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LC5 Vice Chairperson says it is unfortunate that vehicle thieves have invaded the region calling on the security to double efforts in their operations to curb down the vice.

According to Opio, in Kikuube alone, two vehicles have been stolen in a period of two weeks saying the current situation is worrying.

“It is unfortunate that vehicle thieves have raided our region stealing cars. Something must be done immediately to fight this crime. We call upon the police and other security agencies to intensify their surveillance so that the culprits are all apprehended, “said Opio.

Statistics from the Albertine regional police headquarters indicate that nine vehicles were stolen in the region from December 2022 to January 2023.

Some of the stolen vehicles are UAT 322G premio that was stolen from Kitoole village in Kikuube, UAW 760F Premio that was stolen from Kyarushesha in Kikuube, UAJ 764S Toyota Corona that was stolen from Hoima City, UAU 342B Toyota Premio that was stolen from EDPA medical centre in Hoima City, UAX 409U Toyota Premio that was stolen from Nyangahya village in Masindi district and UBB 533X Toyota Wish that was stolen from Hoima city among others.

URN