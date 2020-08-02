Five RDCs in Teso resign to join politics

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five Resident District Commissioners- RDCs from the Teso sub region have resigned to vie for different political positions in the 2021 elections.

They include, George Edward Onya Akonopeesa of Kaberamaido and Kalaki who is challenging Charles Ilukor for Kumi County MP; Vincent Enomu, the deputy RDC of Katakwi now running for Dakabela County in Soroti against Cosmas Elotu and William Wilberforce Tukei of Soroti headed for Bukedea LCV race.

The others are Recho Adyango, deputy RDC of Nebbi who is aspiring for Soroti Woman MP seat and Samuel Odongo, formerly deputy RDC of Kaberamaido who is aspiring to contest against his former boss George Edward Onya Akonopeesa for Kumi County seat.

Some of the RDCs who have resigned were defeated in the 2016 elections. However, key NRM figures in the region requested the President to appoint them as RDCs.

Tukei says that he quit his position because of demands from his people in Bukedea to contest in the next elections.

Dan Mulalu, the private secretary to the President says many RDCs requested to run for political positions but some were counselled and have since abandoned their bids. He also revealed that others who still insist to run for political positions are yet to be cleared.

Teddy Acam, the NRM party mobilizer in Teso sub region said that while it is a good move to join politics, it sometimes frustrates the appointing authority especially if they lose.

Acam was speaking at the handover of RDC Tukei at Soroti district headquarters on Thursday.

******

URN