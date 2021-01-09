Five family members perish in accident along Tirinyi road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Namutumba district is investigating circumstances under which five family members perished in a road accident along the Iganga-Tirinyi-Mbale highway.

The victims who set off their journey from Bugembe ward in Jinja city were heading for the burial of a distant relative in Budaka district. The accident occurred at Jaruko trading center in Namutumba district.

The family members who are named as Mariam Musenero, Nasiru Musenero, Madina Sabano, Sula Kungu and Khalifa Waira were driving a Subaru UBE 360N which rammed into a wheel loader attached to Dot services registration number UAX 635Q.

It is alleged that the Subaru driver was speeding when he eventually rammed into a wheel loader which was being used to implement road works along the Mbale-Tirinyi highway.

Sumini Namukose, the deceased’s relative says that she received the news about their death at 4:00 pm. “A policeman called to inform me about their death and he claimed that they were over speeding but declined to divulge details arguing that a formal report will be handed over to us before burial,” she says.

Busoga East police spokesperson, James Mubi confirms the incident adding that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Iganga general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mubi adds that police authorities are coordinating with other deceased persons relatives to ensure that autopsy procedures are conducted before handing them over for burial.

URN