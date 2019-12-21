Five dead, three injured in Lwengo road accident

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least five people have been confirmed dead and three others injured in an accident that occurred along the Masaka-Mbarara highway today evening.

The accident occurred at Kyabbogo Village, in Kingo Sub-County when a speeding registration number UAU 523M heading to Kampala from Mbarara rammed into a Toyota Noah registration number UAN 429H whose driver had made an abrupt U-turn.

The deceased and the injured were all occupants of the Noah. None of the global bus passengers was injured.

Fred Ddungu, one of the eyewitnesses says that the Noah driver who according to them seemed to have been going to a function, made a sudden u-turn a few meters from a sharp corner.

“This is known blackspot and trying to make U-turn from this spot was a wrong decision,” Ddungu told URN.

The Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Paul Kangave says the police are yet to identify the accident victims because the property including their wallet was stolen by people that disguised as rescuers.

The vehicles that were involved in the accident be been towed to Masaka central police station as investigations into the accident go on. Passengers from the global bus have been given an exchange vehicle to continue with their journey.

Both the bodies and the casualties have been taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for further management pending identification.

******

URN