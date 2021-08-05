Five charged over administering fake Covid-19 vaccines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people have been charged with doing a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease and unlawful possession of government syringes.

They are Kaana Majaabu, an enrolled nurse at Kiswa health center III, Gloria Katushabe, an enrolled midwife and proprietor of G.Marts Medical center in Gayaza Busukuna, Rebecca Mubiru Nakiwolo, a student nurse at Access Health Training Institute, Vanessa Nasuuna, a student and Francis Baguma, a businessman and student of Makerere University.

The group with exception of Mubiru and Nasuuna who were charged a few weeks ago appeared on Thursday before Nakawa Grade One Magistrate Ponsiano Odwori.

The prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large in June 2021 in Kawempe Division Kampala district unlawfully administered purported Covid-19 vaccines to several employees of factories, organizations, and corporate companies which they knew was likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

The companies include Harris International Limited, KCL Limited Kitintale, United Bank of Africa, Diamond Trust Bank, and MAKSS Packing Limited.

It was further alleged that Nasuuna and Nakiwolo, and others still at large in the same month at Harris International Limited factory located in Kawempe Division without lawful excuse or permission were found with 694 pieces of auto disable syringes the property of the government of Uganda.

They were also charged for conspiring to defraud Harris International Limited by administering the purported vaccine to the employees at a fee of 8.4 million shillings well knowing that the COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge.

Apart from Katushabe who was granted bail on grounds that she was five months pregnant, the rest of the accused persons were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo government prisons until August 10.

Barbara Kyomugisha told the court that investigations were still ongoing.

According to the Head of Public Health Monitoring Unit within the office of the President, Baguma allegedly posed as a doctor and persuaded several companies to pay for their employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines charging between 100,000 and 200,000 shillings.

The unit also revealed that when investigations commenced, it was discovered that some people had been vaccinated with liquids that were 99 percent water.

*****

URN