Financial indiscipline mars service delivery in Kasese schools, health centers

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Financial indiscipline has been singled out as the major challenge affecting some government institutions in Kasese district. This is part of the finding by Kasese District Public Accounts Committee.

In a report issued on Friday, the Assistant Principal Internal Auditor Kasese district, Yonah K. Bwambale noted with concern the poor accountability of funds at various health centers and schools.

He explains that the law requires schools and health facilities to hire qualified persons to maintain proper books of account with the help of sub county accountants. The report indicates that the results of poor accountability manifest in poor services offered by government institutions in the district. Bwambale explains that during their investigations, they discovered that some of the institutions are operating with approved budgets for 2019 as required by government financial procedures.

Margret Muhindo, the Chief Financial Officer confirmed that the district is challenged with the problem of proper accountability due to among others lack of accountants.

Muhindo notes that the district is looking forward to organising capacity building workshops for head teachers and the sub county accountants to address the problems.

Dan Biryande, the Kasese Chief Administrative Officer in Charge of Administration has committed himself to help schools and health facilities to get qualified accountants.

Apparently, Kasese district is battling to settle the sum of Shillings 7.5 million that was advanced to some officials who were attached to Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council but were transferred.

The Kasese District Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Lovis Ntungwa, says they have tasked the district to recover the money.

Ntungwa says there is need for capacity building for financial officials at town councils and sub county levels.

The Public Accounts Committee is expected to tour around the district this week to access completed and ongoing works.

URN