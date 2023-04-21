FIFA appoints U20 World Cup officials

Geneva, Switzerland | Xinhua | FIFA appointed on Thursday the officials for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be held in Argentina on May 20-June 11.

25 referees and 38 assistant referees were selected by the FIFA Referees Committee, and 18 video match officials were also on the list.

FIFA will host the draw for the tournament’s group stage on Friday at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The referees and match officials will attend a final preparation seminar a few days before the kick-off of the tournament, FIFA said.

Participating teams of the U20 World Cup are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal, Slovakia, The Gambia, Tunisia, Uruguay, the United States and Uzbekistan.

