FIDA Uganda calls on government to expedite the National Legal Aid Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA Uganda) urged the government to fast-track the passing of the National Legal Aid Bill, a critical piece of legislation designed to enhance access to justice for vulnerable populations. The bill seeks to regulate legal aid service providers and ensure free legal services for marginalized citizens.

Initially introduced in Parliament by a private member in 2019, the bill received its first reading in 2020. However, it was dropped by the 10th Parliament before being re-tabled in 2021 and again in 2022. Since then, progress on the bill has stalled.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ntinda ahead of FIDA Uganda’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, Angella Asiimwe, a member of the association, stressed the bill’s importance in providing equitable justice, particularly for marginalized groups such as women in cohabiting relationships, who currently lack legal protection.

“The National Legal Aid Bill will empower vulnerable populations and enable organizations like FIDA to advocate for justice for women in cohabiting relationships. Many women, after years of cohabitation, find themselves unprotected by the law, and this gap needs to be urgently addressed,” Asiimwe stated.

Carol Idembe Bunga, another senior member of FIDA, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the outdated nature of Uganda’s marriage laws. “Some of our marriage laws date back to 1904 and 1906. These archaic laws no longer reflect the realities of modern society. Parliament must revise them to address the challenges of today,” Bunga said.

She further called on Parliament to act decisively: “Parliament, please do your work. You cannot keep postponing your mandate.”

As FIDA Uganda prepares to mark its golden jubilee on December 7 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the organization reflected on five decades of providing legal aid services to vulnerable Ugandans. They announced the launch of the Family Justice Desk initiative, which aims to improve citizens’ access to the court system by addressing common challenges like ignorance and fear.

FIDA highlighted the pressing need for funding to sustain their work. According to the association, $60,000 is required annually to operate a legal aid clinic in each district, which could resolve approximately 850 cases per district.

Veteran women’s rights activist Miria Matembe praised FIDA’s contributions to gender equality and women’s empowerment but urged the association to tackle the growing issue of online violence.

“Online abuse is a new challenge. Many victims don’t know where to report it or how to seek help. FIDA must address this issue in the next 50 years,” Matembe said.

She also encouraged men to support women’s empowerment, emphasising that empowered women contribute to family stability and national development. “When women enjoy equal rights and help support men, families and communities thrive,” she added.

As FIDA Uganda celebrates its achievements and looks ahead, its leadership remains committed to ensuring justice for all, especially for society’s most vulnerable members.