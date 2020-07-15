FDC rejects MP Nabillah Naggayi’s nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party has rejected MP Nabillah Naggayi’s nomination forms, a blow to her attempt to contest for the position of Lord Mayor in Kampala using the party ticket.

Nabilah, the current Kampala Woman MP had returned her nomination forms today. However, the FDC Electoral Commission chairman Boniface Bamwenda said she has either deliberately decided to return the forms after the deadline or forgot that the process ended yesterday July 14.

Naggayi planned to contest against the incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, a non-member of the FDC but a very close ally and associate to the party’s bigwigs. She is the only member of FDC who had wished to contest for the position.

She told Journalists at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi that although FDC chairpersons in all the five divisions of Kampala welcomed her candidature, the leaders at the headquarters tried to make it hard for her to secure the party nomination. While at Najanankumbi, Naggayi was confronted by some members who claim to be Lukwago’s supporters.

She also said that the ball is now in the hands of the FDC Secretary-General and the Electoral Commission.

Bamwenda later told Journalists that Nabilah’s act of returning forms late communicates that she has a hidden agenda. He however hastens to add that the party won’t violate its constitutional mandate by accepting her forms after deadline.

