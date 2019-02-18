FDC dismisses criticism of People’s government

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said people should stop criticizing Dr. Kizza Besigye over the newly formed People’s Government.

The People’s Government and assembly were unveiled last week with Besigye as the President and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as the deputy president. FDC Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba was named Prime Minister., deputized by FDC spokesperson and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda.

The people’s government comprises of FDC diehards who supported the defiance campaign. Former presidential candidate, Chapaa Karuhanga was a surprise inclusion in the government. He was named on the five-member presidential council of state.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the party headquarters, FDC spokesperson, Ssemujju Nganda said those who supported Besigye in the 2016 Presidential elections are happy to be part of the government.He said the decision to form the government was taken immediately after the elections because the party believes they were rigged out by President Museveni.

He said that those criticizing FDC for naming people’s government should also devise their methods of fighting Museveni and should not be advising FDC on what to do.

Ssemujju says the peoples’ government is part of the mechanisms that they have deployed to continue weakening Museveni and force him to relinquish power before the 2021 presidential elections.

According to Ssemujju, the people’s government will be expanded through creation of regional and district assemblies and putting in place grass root structures.

Ssemujju argued that there has been increased attack on Besigye’s personality to the extent of tagging his name in issues he is not part of. Ssemujju joked that some people seem to hate Besigye than Museveni who is Uganda’s number one problem.

The FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat last week said the party is under attack from social media detractors and negative pushes from the leadership of Parliament. Amuriat said the party was equally prepared to battle the detractors.

URN